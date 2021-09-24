Offaly student travelling to Canada to continue studies
An Offaly student is off to Canada to continue her studies.
Georgia Martin from Durrow, a third-year Biomedical science student at Maynooth University, has been shortlisted to study at the University of Toronto, Canada.
She is travelling to Toronto to continue her studies for this semester.
Georgia is a past pupil of Durrow National school and Mercy Secondary School, Kilbeggan.
