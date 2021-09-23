Filling station in Offaly part of major acquisition by Corrib Oil

Corrib Oil, one of Ireland’s leading service station and oil distribution providers has entered an agreement to acquire H2 Group it was announced this week.

While subject to approval by the competition regulator, this deal will see Corrib Oil acquire 13 high quality retail sites based across the south and east of Ireland, expanding the Corrib Retail footprint to 33 stores in total.

This includes the Texaco filling station located on the Athlone Road in Ferbane.

The new sites are located in Listowel, Co. Kerry; Kildare; Limerick; Tipperary; Dublin; Laois; Offaly and Cork.

Corrib Oil, founded in Claremorris in 1987, operates two distinct divisions, Corrib Retail and Corrib Distribution.

Corrib Retail currently operates 20 convenience stores with forecourts; while Corrib Distribution, a leading distributor of heating oils and fuel, operates through 21 depots across 14 counties.

Having maintained a 22-year relationship with BWG Foods, all Corrib Retail convenience stores are branded as Spar, while all forecourts are branded Circle K or Texaco, with instore partners including Insomnia and Chopped.

The Corrib Distribution business supplies home heating oil, road fuels and lubricants from 21 distribution sites, operating a fleet of 78 road trucks and 69 service vehicles across the country. On conclusion of the acquisition deal, Corrib will operate across 54 sites in 16 counties in total - 20 Corrib service stations, 21 oil distribution depots and 13 H2 Group retail sites. Currently employing 700 people, the addition of H2 Group to Corrib Oil will bring total employee numbers to over 1,000 people.

Founded in 2004, the H2 Group operates 13 retail sites, 11 service stations and one convenience store, with the thirteenth to open in Kenmare, Co. Kerry next month.