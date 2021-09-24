Man asks to leave Ireland after being arrested for breaking into car in Offaly
A man asked to leave Ireland after being arrested for breaking into car in Offaly.
A car was broken into in Kinnitty at 2pm on Thursday September 16. The man was Romanian and he had taken a bag of groceries and a lady's jacket.
He was arrested and appeared in court during which he told the Judge he wanted to leave Ireland.
The Judge granted his wish and asked that he be taken to the airport.
