Plans being finalised for 'out of this world' new school in Offaly

Plans will soon be submitted to Offaly County Council for the construction of a new secondary school in Edenderry.

That's according to one local councillor, Fine Gael's Noel Cribbin, who recently met with the principal of the existing Oaklands Community College, Brian Kehoe.

He said: "I called into Oakland’s College today and got a glimpse of the new architect's plans for the new build."

He described the plans as "absolutely out of this world," adding that the structure will be "a huge positive addition to Edenderry."

"Brian [Principal] informed me that a planning application will be shortly submitted to Offaly County Council and fingers crossed that all goes well/

There are hopes locally that the building can begin next year with an estimated build time of two years.

The new school will be built adjacent to Dunnes Stores in the town on the site of an unfinished hotel which will be knocked to facilitate the works.