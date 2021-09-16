Search

16/09/2021

Offaly councillor unhappy over lack of report with trees growing from derelict buildings

Councillor Ken Smollen is seeking a report into derelict buildings

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

Offaly county councillor Ken Smollen has expressed his disappointment that a report into derelict buildings in Clara and Tullamore was not on the agenda for last week’s municipal district meeting.

"The people of Tullamore and Clara deserve an awful lot better, there are so many derelict and abandoned buildings in both towns and in particular in Clara," he said.

"If anyone saw the programme on Fr Niall Molloy they would have seen it focused on Clara and it showed one of those derelict buildings and it prolonged the picture on it and focused on the square in Clara and showed a derelict building there," he continued.

He said some derelict buildings had trees growing from them and the buildings were dangerous.

Cllr Smollen said he had been under the impression that a full report would be given at last week’s meeting, and queried the minutes of the previous meeting which he said were wrong. He was earlier informed that it would be on the agenda for the October meeting.

"I accept Covid put a delay on everything and resources weren't there either, but I do expect there will be a full report in October."

He added: "We have gone through years of this so another month won’t make any difference."

