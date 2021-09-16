Patients to be asked to rate their experience in Tullamore Hospital

The National Inpatient Experience Survey, which takes place throughout the month of September, will give patients of the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore the opportunity to express what they believe is working well in the hospital as well as areas they feel are in need of improvement.

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore is one of over 40 hospitals participating in the 2021 National Inpatient Experience Survey, a joint initiative of the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), the Health Service Executive (HSE) and the Department of Health.

All patients aged over 16 years of age who spend 24 hours or more in a public acute hospital, have a postal address in the Republic of Ireland and are discharged during the month of September are eligible to participate.

This year, patients will be asked about admission to hospital, the ward environment, care and treatment, discharge from hospital, as well as additional questions about their experiences in hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as staff communication while wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and contact with family and friends given visitor restrictions.

Caitriona McDonald, General Manager Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore says. “This has been another very challenging year for staff as well as for patients and their families. Despite these challenges, staff are continuing to develop and enhance our services for patients.

"The 2019 survey found that 87% of our inpatients reported a good or very good overall experience in our Hospital. We are committed to listening and responding to patient experience and substantial progress has been made to address patient feedback. These include the appointment of a medication safety pharmacist focused on building a robust medication safety programme; Liaison between community and acute services which promotes more seamless transfer for patients and contributes to their overall experience; Improved meal time options for patients and new training for staff as part of the HSE Patient Safety Complaints Advocacy.

"The person receiving care and support should be at the core of everything and services should work together to achieve the best possible outcomes for them. It is through this survey we can hear from patients and assess how person-centred hospital care is.”

Since 2017, over 40,000 patients have completed the National Inpatient Experience Survey nationally. An estimated 25,000 patients of hospitals all across Ireland will be eligible to participate in this year’s survey.

To find out more about National Inpatient Experience Survey, visit www.yourexperience.ie