Probation for woman convicted of fraud an theft at Tullamore Post Office
A WOMAN was put on probation when she appeared at last Monday’s sitting of Tullamore District Court.
Stacey Kelly (24) with addresses at Peter McVerry Trust, 45, The Birches, Kilnacourt Woods, and 37, Higgins Park, Fairgreen, Portlaoise, was convicted of forgery and theft at the Post Office, Bridge Street, Tullamore on February 5, 2020 and January 15, 2020.
Her probation report recommended she be put on probation.
Judge Staines imposed 12 months probation under conditions laid out in the probation report.
