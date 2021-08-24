'Who were the dead of the Irish Revolution?' theme of Offaly History lecture

“Falling between the cracks of remembrance: who were the dead of the Irish Revolution, 1916-21?” is the subject of Offaly History Society's lecture on Monday night next, August 30 at 7.30pm.

The speaker is Daithí Ó Corráin who lectures in the School of History and Geography at DCU and is chair of the MA in History. He has published widely on the Irish Revolution, 1912-23 and Irish Catholicism.

In terms of the Irish Revolution there has been a tendency to focus on well-known events such as the 1916 Rising, Soloheadbeg and Bloody Sunday, among others.

While welcome, this provides only a snapshot of the grim human toll of the Irish Revolution.

Until the publication of The Dead of the Irish Revolution there was no agreement on so vital a fundamental as the number of people who died, let alone their life stories or why they were killed. This paper will discuss the scale of lethal violence in which 2,850 people – civilians, republicans, police and British military – died. It will set out both national and local trends, explain causes of and responsibility for death, and examine a selection of individual but largely forgotten cases from Offaly and the Midlands.

Lastly, it will explain how the stories of the dead were recovered and why this is important.

Daithí is the author of Rendering to God and Caesar: the Irish churches and the two states in Ireland, 1949-73 (2006) and chapters on Irish Catholicism in The Cambridge Social History of Modern Ireland (2017), the Cambridge History of Ireland (2018) and the forthcoming Oxford History of British and Irish Catholicism.

He is co-editor with Professor Marian Lyons of The Irish Revolution, 1912-23 series of county histories published by Four Courts Press. His latest book (with Eunan O’Halpin) is the landmark The Dead of the Irish Revolution (Yale, 2020).