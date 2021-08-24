Tullamore D.E.W picks up prestigious award

TULLAMORE D.E.W whiskey has won the Irish Whiskey Taste Master 2021 for its 18-year-old single malt whiskey.

Four Masters in total were produced at the competition with Tullamore emerging as winners.

The event took place at the Ibis Hotel in London Bridge. Each entrant was placed in a bag and labelled anonymously, to ensure that every whiskey was judged exclusively on its quality and taste.

The flavour of the Tullamore Dew whiskey was described by judges as of “green apples, brambles, oatcakes and sweet spices”.

Tullamore Dew single malt whiskey is triple distilled. It is finished in 4 different cask types, including ex-bourbon barrels, ex-oloroso sherry butts, ex-port pipes, and ex madeira drums.

The Tullamore Dew distillery produces three whiskies, grain, single malt and pot still. Two more products are due for release by the distillery before Christmas.

Tullamore Dew 14-year-old whiskey also received a gold medal at the competition.

A decision on a proposal to open a new visitor centre at the distillery which is located in Clonminch is due on September 5 next.