Lowry finishes in joint 11th place at Northern Trust in PGA Play-Offs

Shane Lowry finished in a share of 11th place after the conclusion of the last round of the Northern Trust tournament in the PGA Tour Play-Offs.

The weather-delayed final round concluded on Monday with the Clara man shooting a 72 to finish on 12 under par, eight shots off eventual winner Tony Finau.

Lowry had started the final round in a share of 6th place after a third round 62, his best ever round on the PGA Tour, launched him up the leaderboard.

It was a disappointing ten-stroke swing in terms of performance between that round and the last. Lowry hit three bogeys, a double-bogey and four birdies during the final round.

Despite his disappointing final round, the performance at the Northern Trust was enough to propel Shane up 19 spots in the FedEx Cup standings. He now sits in 47th place. It means he advances comfortably to next week's round of the play-offs.

To advance to the following week, Lowry will need a similar jump up the standings as only the Top 30 will go through to the final week.