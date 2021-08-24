Gardaí discover litany of offences after stopping this car in Offaly
A driver in Offaly has had their car seized following a traffic stop on Monday.
An Offaly Divisional Roads Policing unit were out and about in North Offaly on Monday evening, August 23, when they stopped this car, a Skoda Octavia.
Gardaí had detected that the motorist was driving with no insurance, road tax or NCT.
The car was seized at the scene.
