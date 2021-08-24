Very famous visitor turns up at Offaly Fayre in The Square

Fayre in the Square, the first event of its kind in the newly refurbished O’Connor Square, was a huge success last weekend.

This was the first event held in Tullamore under the Local Live Performance Scheme which was funded by Tullamore Municipal District, Offaly County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media’s Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.

This fund was allocated to Offaly County Council to support the entertainment industry and engage local artists, musicians and crew to deliver live performances animating town centres.

Cognisant of Covid 19, Fayre in the Square was a small family fun day, designed to create a Street Theatre atmosphere and ambience in the town with the main aim of the event to support the entertainment industry in addition to the local business and to boost the local economy.

The newly appointed Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Cllr Declan Harvey was delighted to launch the event and encouraged those in attendance to support the local businesses.

The music in the square certainly lifted the spirits of all and in turn supported musicians and artists who have been through a very tough spell, it gave them the opportunity to do what they do best, entertain us.

Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District, Cllr Tony McCormack said it’s a great opportunity to be able to support our musicians and artists and showcase the wonderful talent we have.

The family-friendly line up, developed by Up Close & Personal Promotions, included Ireland’s most famous puppet and a family favourite Bosco, who although has been around since the late seventies, is just five years old and for the very first time, Bosco was accompanied by Helen Newman, Irish Sign Language Interpreter.

Thereafter Tullamore’s popular Zumba Dance Fitness with Dorinda incorporated elements of dancing in the sun followed by uplifting, joyful music from the River Street Big Band. Not to mention the skilled and fast-paced juggler who captured the attention of guests no matter their age, the intriguing and mysterious Mime Artist and the high towering Stilt Walker who were engaging with guests and creating a memorable experience for all.