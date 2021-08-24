Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Big interest in Ryder Cup draw for Offaly Hospice

Enda Mollen and Martin O' Connor, Faithful Golf Society members, with the Padraig Harrington Kartel Golf Shirt worn when he won the Volvo Championship in the US

There has been a very big interest shown in the Ryder Cup Draw on behalf of the Offaly Hospice which was announced last week.   

The event is being organised by the Faithful Golf  Society in conjunction with the Central Hotel.    The draw takes place on Saturday, 25 September, in conjunction with the Ryder Cup.

"We are delighted with the interest shown in the draw as people are so willing to support Offaly Hospice and they are also fascinated with the special prizes on offer" states Noel Kelly, Chairman of the  Faithful Golf Society.

The prize from Shane Lowry has been upgraded to a fantastic Custom Made "Shane Lowry" Golf Bag, suitably adorned by his main sponsor Srixon, which will be auctioned.   

Special thanks to Brendan Lowry, on behalf of Shane, for this fantastic sponsorship.

Additional prizes have been sponsored by Edenderry, Portarlington, Esker Hills and New Forest Golf Clubs who have donated Green Fees for groups of four.  Tom Darcy's Filling Station, Mountlucas has kindly donated a voucher and Aidan Colgan's Golf Store, Portarlington has also donated a voucher.

Entry to the draw is only €5. Draw envelopes and sealed buckets are available in all golf clubs, in the Offaly Hospice Shop on Offaly St. and the Central Hotel, Main St.   

Other outlets will be announced next week. Tickets will also be on sale from Committee members Noel Kelly, 087 2765885; Sean O' Brien, 086 3892854; Martin O' Connor, 083 1017012 and Enda Mollen, 086 3235056.

