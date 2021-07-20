Rising '21: Series of outdoor events planned for popular Offaly pub

POPULAR local hostelry, Joe Lee’s Bar, Church Street, Tullamore in conjunction with the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media has announced a series of intimate outdoor events featuring a host of local and national talent with a limited audience in attendance.

All Covid safety protocols will be adhered to and social distancing between groups of gig-goers maintained. Tickets will be sold in pods of 2,3, 4 or 6 with allocated seating with a maximum capacity of 50 per show. Full bar service will be available with table service or by using an online ordering app which can be scanned from the QR code on each table.

There will two separate concerts each day, times to be confirmed but roughly 2pm-6pm when all acts and concert-goers will have to leave the premises so staff can deep clean the area and allow the evening performers access and gig-goers can come in for the evening show which will finish at 11pm.

There will be six concerts of different genres starting with a traditional concert on Thursday 5th from 2 to 6 pm with headline act Damien Mullane.

Thursday night will be a real treat for fans of Simon Casey, Alex Roe and Kathy Durkin who will be joined by some of the best musicians in the business to provide a great nights entertainment. Each of Thursday's shows will feature a performance by local comedian Keith Fox.

On Friday afternoon, two local acts Gavin Ghee and Dubh Lee will perform with Jerry Fish headlining this gig. The former frontman of An Emotional Fish and host of his own arena at Electric Picnic each year will be a highlight of the festival and tickets for this show will move fast.

Friday night will feature Daithi, 49th and Main and House of 76 (featuring Dylan Delaney). Daithi is well known for his unique approach to live electronic music.



Also on Friday there will be local DJ's House of 76 playing back to back and Corkonians 49th and Main who have over 2 million streams on Spotify of some of their jazzy house inspired tracks. Birr man Edwin Sammon will perform at both shows on Friday, made famous by his role in Bridget and Eamonn on RTE, a few good laughs are ensured.

Saturday afternoon is for the rockers with Gorilla radio kicking off the show with local band Blind Dog performing their brand of blues rock while making their 4th appearance in Joe Lee’s will be Crow Black Chicken who are renowned up and down the country as Ireland's finest exponents of blues rock.

To finish the festival the ultimate party band Electric Dreams will play out with one of the best 80s sets you will hear played live anywhere. Alongside Electric Dreams local performers RiRa (Scary Eire), Cormac Lally (spoken word) and The toxic Twins will rock your world to finish off what will have been one of the most diverse mini-festivals in the country.

The glue that will hold all this together is another local man Pat Carty (Hot Press) who will be MC over the few days while also having a bit of banter with the acts and finding out how the lockdown affected them with not being able to perform live for over a year.

Tickets will go on sale July 23rd at noon from www.leesbar.ie and proceeds from sales will go to the friends of Tullamore General Hospital and The Irish event industry Covid-19 workers group, We Are The Support appeal.

Tickets will be sold in pods of 2,3,4 and 6 as seating has to be prearranged and punters have to stay in their designated seat and in their pod. Temperature checks, contact tracing, table service, mask-wearing will all be mandatory.

Tickets from €50 plus booking fee (for a pod of 2). See advert in this week's Tribune.