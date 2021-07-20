Offaly sporting souvenirs wanted for Europe's biggest online sports collection

Do you have a sporting story or sports souvenir that you are proud of? Share it with EPIC to have it included in the Europeana Sport collection.

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum located in Dublin is inviting sports fans, aficionados, experts and collectors throughout Tullamore, Offaly and abroad to become part of the Europeana Sport collection, a major project undertaken by museums, libraries and cultural organisations across Europe.

Souvenir programmes, tickets, medals, photographs, jerseys, keepsakes, song sheets or other sporting memorabilia and the stories connected with them are all welcome.

Those with sporting memories or memorabilia to share are invited to have them assessed, digitised and uploaded to the Europeana Collection, either at a Collection Day in the CHQ building in Dublin on July 24th or online via the EPIC Website.

It will be shared as part of Europeana - Europe’s platform for digital cultural heritage and be recognised as part of Ireland’s sporting history.

People can find out more at www.epicchq.com/storyofsport