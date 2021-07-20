Fifteen places we can rename today to turn them into sun destinations

With Ireland basking in the glorious sunshine of a heatwave, who needs to head abroad for the sun.

And with very few people heading to foreign destinations this year (again) we have

Ferbanegirola

The sun capital of Offaly, surely. Before you know it, Ryanair will be flying over plane loads of flip-flop, soccer jersey wearing holidaymakers. A Midlands airport will be required!

Pollaghmolinos

A bit of sun and the tourists will be flocking for a week on the banks of the canal while partying the night away at The Pull Inn's legendary cocktail hour

The Geashelles

A destination for the more discerning with more than a few spare euro burning a hole in their pockets. Not much clear blue sea but plenty of green grass.

Claranapa

The hotspot for Leaving Cert holidays, booze and heart-thumping dance music, Clara would certainly be transformed. We think they'd handle it well, in fairness!

Ballyforetaventura

A tropical oasis on the outskirts of Edenderry. The sleepy townland between the North Offaly town and Daingean could soon be flooded with sun-kissed holidaymakers.

Killeighsadasi

For those wanting to venture that little bit further, Killeighsadasi will be the ultimate Turkish delight in Offaly! You'd have to be fierce adventurous to tackle this trip!

Rahanzarote

The old reliable. Rahanzarote would never let you down and the arguments over whether the old or new town is best will rage for years.

Candoon

Forget Mexico! Candoon will be the new honeymoon destination for loved up couple's the world over. We can certainly see Vinny Claffey pulling on a sombrero and starting a mariachi band to entertain the masses.

Birrbados

The sophistication of this hotspot could only find a parallel in the heritage town of Birr. We can see floral print shirts and fancy cocktails with umbrellas among sunbathers at the castle!

Boora Boora

Already has a top-class attraction with the Lough Boora Discvoery Park. Add a couple of palm trees and Bob's your uncle

Tullamajorca

The beating heart of the Offaly resort experience. Party on one side, quiet escape on the other. Something for everyone.

Kilcormykonos

Offaly's answer to the stylish Greek island resort. We even have the weather now to compete. We just need a grant from the council to paint all the houses white and blue!

Bali Cumber

The famous Indonesian island has nothing on Ballycumber. Quick name change and we'll be beating off American tourists.

Walsh Island

Doesn't even need to change the name. An island resort ready to go. You won't get a better tan than the one you get on the bogs around Walsh Island.

Rhodes

Fair enough we are running out of ideas but this is the simplest name change of all that might even slip through a county council vote without anyone noticing. The North of Offaly's answer to Birrfu, the village would become a Greek paradise of gods and goddesses...

Have you got any Offaly resorts to add. Leave them in the comments on our Facebook page or email us to news@offalyexpress.ie

MORE TO SEE