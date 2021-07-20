Search our Archive

20/07/2021

Offaly people are asked not to use too much water as county bakes

Offaly people are asked not to use too much water as county bakes

Offaly people are asked not to use too much water as county bakes

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

Offaly County Council is asking people to conserve water during this very hot and dry spell.

Their advice is to refrain from using a hose to water plants and instead to use a rose head watering can. They also recommend watering plants early in the morning or late in the evening. This saves water from evaporating and avoids plants being scorched.

In addition, they are also appealing to people to stop using a hose to water the grass. They agree the lawn may turn yellow but it will return to green as soon as the rain arrives, which is expected to be next Saturday.

In addition, they ask people to use a bucket and sponge to wash the car instead of the hose.

They also say to keep a jug of water in the fridge instead of running the cold tap.

Meanwhile, they caution forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users to be extremely vigilant regarding fire activity, to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the Gardai and to report all fires immediately to the Fire and Emergency Services via 112/999.

Advice has also been issued on how to take care of your dog during this hot spell

"Walk your dog in the early morning or late in the evening when temperatures are cooler. This will reduce their risk of heatstroke. Be particularly careful if your dog is old, overweight or suffers from breathing difficulties.

"Heatstroke in dogs is essentially a high temperature not caused by a fever. It occurs when dogs are no longer able to self-regulate and keep their temperature at a comfortable level. Worryingly, heat stroke in dogs can be fatal in as little as 15 minutes. Don’t take the risk and make sure your pet isn’t overheating in the sun. If you think your dog has heatstroke, contact your vet immediately or, if out-of-hours, find your nearest emergency vet.

"Some of the symptoms include a racing heart, glassy eyes and fearful expression, heavy panting, excessive drooling, red or purple gums and tongue, vomiting, collapsing or staggering and or high body temperature."

Fifteen places we can rename today to turn them into sun destinations

PICTURES: Aer Lingus welcomes back passengers as travel resumes

Offaly children love 'games on the green' initiative

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie