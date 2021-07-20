Offaly people are asked not to use too much water as county bakes

Offaly County Council is asking people to conserve water during this very hot and dry spell.

Their advice is to refrain from using a hose to water plants and instead to use a rose head watering can. They also recommend watering plants early in the morning or late in the evening. This saves water from evaporating and avoids plants being scorched.

In addition, they are also appealing to people to stop using a hose to water the grass. They agree the lawn may turn yellow but it will return to green as soon as the rain arrives, which is expected to be next Saturday.

In addition, they ask people to use a bucket and sponge to wash the car instead of the hose.

They also say to keep a jug of water in the fridge instead of running the cold tap.

Meanwhile, they caution forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users to be extremely vigilant regarding fire activity, to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the Gardai and to report all fires immediately to the Fire and Emergency Services via 112/999.

Advice has also been issued on how to take care of your dog during this hot spell

"Walk your dog in the early morning or late in the evening when temperatures are cooler. This will reduce their risk of heatstroke. Be particularly careful if your dog is old, overweight or suffers from breathing difficulties.

"Heatstroke in dogs is essentially a high temperature not caused by a fever. It occurs when dogs are no longer able to self-regulate and keep their temperature at a comfortable level. Worryingly, heat stroke in dogs can be fatal in as little as 15 minutes. Don’t take the risk and make sure your pet isn’t overheating in the sun. If you think your dog has heatstroke, contact your vet immediately or, if out-of-hours, find your nearest emergency vet.

"Some of the symptoms include a racing heart, glassy eyes and fearful expression, heavy panting, excessive drooling, red or purple gums and tongue, vomiting, collapsing or staggering and or high body temperature."