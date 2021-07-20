PICTURES: Aer Lingus welcomes back passengers as travel resumes

The introduction of the EU Covid Cert has allowed travel to resume from Ireland with people waiting little time in heading off. Aer Lingus welcomed back passengers from Monday.
Photographer Naoise Culhane was their to capture the happy faces jetting off once again!
Bon voyage!
