Offaly children love 'games on the green' initiative

Children have been loving Offaly County Council's 'Games on the Green' initiative.

The community initiative was developed and coordinated through the Estate Management section of Offaly County Council in partnership with Offaly Sports Partnership and the Oaklee Approved housing body to provide an opportunity for all children from 6 to 12 years of age to participate in four two-hour sessions of “Games on the Green” throughout July.

Offaly Sports Partnership arranged the availability of tutors to run a variety of games, including soccer, dodge ball, badminton, tug of war, parachute, volleyball and rounders to encourage the children to come together to participate in a variety of team sports and fun games.

Over the four sessions, a total of 38 children attended the games and included children from the two Tullamore estates Church View and Church Hill. There was a great mix of age ranges from 6 to 14 and a good balance of boys and girls. A number of parents came out over the four days to encourage the children in the games.

The children participated well and enjoyed the fun and challenges in all the activities. They were presented with a certificate of participation by the Cathaoirleach of the Tullamore MD, Cllr Tony Mc Cormac on the last day.

"The games were a great success overall and allowed for the children of the two estates to get to know other children living within their local community," the council said.