Search our Archive

20/07/2021

Road closures continue in Offaly town today as road works being carried out

Series of road closures in Offaly town this week as works being carried out

Series of road closures in Offaly town this week as works being carried out

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

There will be a series of road closures and stop/go systems in place in Edenderry this week as works are being carried out at a number of locations in the town.

From Monday to Friday, LAGAN will be carrying roadworks on behalf of Offaly County Council at various locations.

The full list of works and traffic management measures that will be in place are as follows.

Monday July 19
Scheme 1 Kiledan to Bridge – Plane out & Reinstate- Lanes Closures – STOP/GO

Tuesday July 20
Scheme 2 Rathmore – Plane out & Reinstate - Road Closure with diversion

Wednesday July 21
Scheme 5 Killane view – Plane out and Reinstate - Road Closure with diversion (Also STOP / GO to maintain local access for residents only

Wednesday July 21
After 1pm - Scheme 3 Drumcooley Colgans Bridge – Profile Plane existing Pavement - Road Closure with diversion

Thursday July 22
Scheme 3 - Drumcooley Colgans Bridge – Complete Surfacing - Road Closure with diversion

Thursday July 22
After 1pm - Scheme 6 Fairgreen – Profile existing pavement - Lanes Closures – STOP/GO

Friday July 23 
Scheme 6 Fairgreen – Complete Surfacing - Lanes Closures – STOP/GO 

For more details on diversions at each location CLICK HERE to go to the Offaly County Council website

Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience to road users.

Go-ahead given for huge 10-acre health park in Offaly

Extensive criminal damage caused to Bord na Mona machinery in Offaly

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie