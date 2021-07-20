Road closures continue in Offaly town today as road works being carried out

Series of road closures in Offaly town this week as works being carried out
There will be a series of road closures and stop/go systems in place in Edenderry this week as works are being carried out at a number of locations in the town.
From Monday to Friday, LAGAN will be carrying roadworks on behalf of Offaly County Council at various locations.
The full list of works and traffic management measures that will be in place are as follows.
Monday July 19
Scheme 1 Kiledan to Bridge – Plane out & Reinstate- Lanes Closures – STOP/GO
Tuesday July 20
Scheme 2 Rathmore – Plane out & Reinstate - Road Closure with diversion
Wednesday July 21
Scheme 5 Killane view – Plane out and Reinstate - Road Closure with diversion (Also STOP / GO to maintain local access for residents only
Wednesday July 21
After 1pm - Scheme 3 Drumcooley Colgans Bridge – Profile Plane existing Pavement - Road Closure with diversion
Thursday July 22
Scheme 3 - Drumcooley Colgans Bridge – Complete Surfacing - Road Closure with diversion
Thursday July 22
After 1pm - Scheme 6 Fairgreen – Profile existing pavement - Lanes Closures – STOP/GO
Friday July 23
Scheme 6 Fairgreen – Complete Surfacing - Lanes Closures – STOP/GO
For more details on diversions at each location CLICK HERE to go to the Offaly County Council website
Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience to road users.
More News
Jordan Conroy and his mother Jenny in front of the banner erected by neighbours and friends from Dillon Street and Healy Street, Tullamore.
Shannon Oaks Hotel, Portumna, burning in September 2011. The fire might have started because of a chip pan in the kitchen.
Over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in Ireland today as number of patients with virus in Irish hospitals continues to increase
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.