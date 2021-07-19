Extensive criminal damage caused to Bord na Mona machinery in Offaly
Gardaí are investigating extensive criminal damage caused to two tractors and a number of containers owned by Bord Na Mona.
The damage was caused at Ballynakill, Geashill overnight between the July 15 and 16.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Tullamore Garda Station 057 93 27600.
More News
Dermot Egan, Healthy Offaly Coordinator, Cllr Clare Claffey, Anna-Marie Delaney CEO of OCC, Cllr Declan Harvey Cathaoirleach OCC, Anne Dillon, OCC and Sharon Kennedy, OCC
An image from Birr Vintage Week's promotional material about its main art exhibition which has asked artists to focus on the column in Emmet Square.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.