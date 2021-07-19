Search our Archive

19/07/2021

Widespread train disruption for Offaly commuters last weekend

Offaly commuters experienced long train delays last weekend

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

THERE was widespread disruption to train journeys last Saturday evening July 17, with Tullamore commuters to Dublin, Galway, Westport and Limerick, experiencing long delays due to a signalling fault at Cherryville outside Kildare.

Some Tullamore commuters returning on the 5pm train from Carlow were halted around 3 kilometres outside Kildare where they had been due to disembark and catch a connecting train to Tullamore.

The train was stopped on the tracks for almost an hour before returning back to Athy where commuters were told they would have to catch a bus to their next location.

After everyone had disembarked at Athy and waited for around 10 to 15 minutes the train driver told them to return to the train as the fault had been repaired.

The Tullamore commuters were then brought to Kildare station where they caught a connecting train to Portarlington, they then had to disembark once again to wait for a train back to Tullamore. This added 2 hours 21 minutes to their journey.

Some young Kilkenny supporters on their way to the Leinster final between Dublin and Kilkenny, in Croke Park were left bitterly disappointed as they missed the match and had no option but to find their way home from Athy.

The Tullamore commuters praised the train driver who was left to communicate with passengers as the station at Athy was unmanned.

The Passenger Charter from Iarnrod Eireann states that for delays of one or two hours passengers are entitled to 50% vouchers or a 25% cash refund For delays of two hours or more it is 100% vouchers or 50% refund.

