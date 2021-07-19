Raffle of Friesian heifer to support Offaly hall

Carrig & Riverstown Development Association are fundraising at the moment to improve their hall in Carrig.

While the past year and half has been a difficult time for many community groups, Carrig and Riverstown Development Association continues to be active within the Carrig, Riverstown and Killeen area, progressing the upgrade of their local community hall in Carrig village.

“While the Hall doors have been closed, the work has continued thanks to the support of our community” notes Development Association Chairperson Alex Smyth.

Despite income being severely impacted during the Covid pandemic, the Development Association completed their Hall extension project earlier this year thanks to community support and grant aid assistance from Tipperary County Council and North Tipperary Leader Partnership.

However, the Development Association's work is far from complete, with plans to refurbish the main hall floor, exterior painting and upgrading of the heating system to be completed this year.

To fund these activities, the Development Association has launched two major fundraising events.

The first is currently underway where a locally reared pedigree Friesian Heifer worth €500 is being raffled on the 31st July 2021.

Those not from the farming community are also in with a chance to win, as the winner can alternatively choose a €500 cash prize.

The draw is limited to 1,500 tickets so everyone who buys a €10 ticket is in with a great chance of winning.

Local businesses have been very supportive providing donations and spot prizes.

A spot prize is being drawn every week on the Carrig and Riverstown Community Facebook page from anyone who has purchased a ticket.

Tickets are still available for €10 and can be purchased online (search for Carrig and Riverstown Community on Facebook or Instagram) or directly from committee members.

The Development Association is also looking for scrap metal donations from anyone in the parish. Collections are ongoing and anyone interested in contributing can phone John at 086 874 8594.

The Hall provides a really important social function within the community which is sorely missed at present.

It is hoped as restrictions ease over the coming period, activities can return such as community group meetings, active retirement events, social dancing, fitness classes, table quizzes, and other indoor sporting events, card games, drama etc.

The Development Association also hopes to run some outdoor community events later this year should restrictions allow.

Following the extension work, the hall is now equipped with a state-of-the-art kitchen facility and for the first time disabled access toilet facilities. The main hall is perfect to cater for larger indoor events with a smaller meeting room also available for meetings and classes.

Anyone interested in using the Hall should contact Geraldine on 086 354 0984.