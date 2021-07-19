Leading Offaly botanist reveals beauty and secrets of bogs

If you have an interest in the natural world then you'll be interested to hear that Birr man John Feehan has released a number of YouTube episodes focussing on The Story of the Bogs.

“We are delighted to work with John on this parallel project to the Wildflowers of Offaly series,” says Amanda Pedlow, Offaly Heritage Officer, “to develop a three part series explaining the story of the bogs which we trust will be useful and interesting to all of us who walk in, drive by, work and appreciate the landscape of the bogs as they evolve through time. Thank you to Tina Claffey for filming and Christiaan Feehan for editing.

In his series John looks at the history of peatland - “Two centuries ago,” he says, “one in every four or five hectares of land in Ireland was covered by bog, some of it up to 15 metres in depth.”