Offaly branch of Irish Wheelchair Associaton receive funding

02/09/2021

Justin Kelly

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan has welcomed news that the Offaly branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association is set to receive a €55,654 grant for a vehicle with adaption capacity.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys confirmed to her that the Offaly grant will form part of the provision of €747,000 to fund 14 vehicles for community-based organisations that provide free transport for cancer patients so that they can attend medical appointments.

“I want to acknowledge and warmly welcome the news today that Offaly Irish Wheelchair Association is set to benefit by this much-needed grant.

"Voluntary bodies like the IWA do enormous work in our communities and are very often the unsung heroes when it comes to offering families vital levels of support at difficult and challenging times in their lives.

"It is so important that we continue to ensure such services are maintained and fully supported so that they can continue to thrive where they are most needed. This is especially true for rural areas who as we all know continue to experience inadequate levels of transport provision generally,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

