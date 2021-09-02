Search our Archive

02/09/2021

A piece of Offaly will be on the pitch for All-Ireland football final in Croke Park

Padraig Hampsey, Tyrone senior football captain PIC: Sportsfile

Justin Kelly

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

A man with strong Offaly connections will lead the Tyrone footballers as captain in the 2021 All-Ireland Senior Football Final in Croke Park this month.

2018 All-Star winner Padraig Hampsey was given the honour of captaining the Red Hand county at the start of the 2021 season which has resulted in his team's advancement to the All-Ireland final.

Tyrone beat Kerry in the semi-final last weekend to set up a tie with Dublin conquerors Mayo.

Ballycumber GAA previously reported Padraig's Offaly link prior to the 2018 All-Ireland final between Dublin and Tyrone, revealing that Hampsey has strong Offaly ties with his mother Geraldine Leonard being from Mountbolus originally. 

The club also said that Padraig's uncle Declan Leonard is still resident in Bellair, Ballycumber.

The versatile Coalisland man has had spells in midfield, the halfback line and more often nowadays in the fullback line for the Red Hand county. He will be in the running for an All-Star again in 2021 no matter the result. 

