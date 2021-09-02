Unusual sonic artwork hits Offaly beauty spots

Over the last two months, Tullamore has been the home to Sleepertown, a new mobile public art programme curated by Richard Carr, featuring six diverse sonic artworks at individual locations. This art programme connects a sound installation to a certain location with the help of the Echoes app. This will run until Saturday, 4th September.

Richard Carr, Sleepertown curator and artist, aims to bring together artists in a decentralised way with this project. The Sleepertown programme utilises art to activate spaces within 'Commuter Towns' and in turn connect 'Commuter Towns / Sleepertowns' with one another.

Richard explains to Brendan Fox, Museum of Everyone curator, how Sleepertown is benefitting artists and communities, “A lot of these great ideas, great artists and great works can actually work and live in smaller towns or smaller communities so it (Sleepertown) is good as a platform that we are connecting them in some way. At each stop we will 'pick up / commission' an artist from each location along the way.”

Sleepertown can be enjoyed at Tullamore Train Station, St Joseph’s Cemetery, Turas Nua on Tara St, the War Memorial in O’Connor Square, Lloyd Town Park, and Charleville Forest. Look for the QR codes or visit www.echoes.xyz and search Sleepertown.

Richard Carr first ran the Sleepertown project in Gorey, which finished in March this year, to bring it to Tullamore for a 3 month period, as part of Offaly’s Museum of Everyone.

People are asked to visit each location and scan the QR code on a poster that should be in the area, which will bring you to the website to hear the artist’s work. Alternatively, visit the site above for an audio walk. You are advised to bring a fully charged phone, a good internet connection and an open mind. Each piece has its own story. Each artist is asking you to take time to experience how the sounds can make you feel and see the location differently, in a safe and enjoyable way. For example, Everyone is called Mohamed by Younes Baba-Ali, is an invitation to interact and react - simply by being provoked by the name Mohammed being called, as our body physically and instinctively reacts to the call.

Aoise O'Dwyer and Camilo Gaete Puga joined the Sleepertown project from Tullamore. Aoise, a violist from Tullamore, has worked with the RTE National Symphony Orchestra, RTE Concert Orchestra, Camerata Ireland, Wexford Festival Opera Orchestra and the Philharmonic Orchestra of the Municipal Theatre of Santiago, Chile. Camilo Gaete Puga is a Chilean musician currently based in Tullamore, graduated with a degree in double bass performance from the Conservatory of the University of Chile in 2018, which included two years of training at the Conservatorium van Amsterdam. ‘Trees Are Sanctuaries…’ is music inspired by trees. It is composed in three parts, with each part connected to a different group of trees in Lloyd Town Park, Tullamore. The title and the text interspersed through the music come from the 1920 book "Wanderings: Notes and sketches" by Hermann Hesse.

The locations have been carefully chosen by Richard, and aim to open up the experience to the sound installation. The artists are Michael Petry (Director; MOCA London) & John Powell (Oscar Nominated Film Composer), Gabi Schaffner (Artist, Berlin), Younes Baba-Ali (Artist Morocco/Belgium), Carmen Torrano Mellado (Double Bass | Georgian National Philharmonic Orchestra), Joseph Young (Artist UK), Aoise O'Dwyer (Violist Ireland), Camilo Gaete Puga (Double Bass Chilie/Ireland) and Richard Carr (Artist Ireland).

‘Circa Regna Tonat - It Thunders Throughout The Realm’ by Joseph Young, dives into the archives of our island, using a poem by Sir Thomas Wyatt (1536) after witnessing the beheading of Anne Boleyn, the reverberations of which act thundered throughout the realm. This can be experienced from the quiet grounds of Charleville Castle Forest.

To find out more about each artist and location, visit www.sleepertown.com and follow their social media channels. Museum of Everyone is kindly supported by the Offaly County Council, the Arts Council of Ireland, Creative Ireland, Games for artists and non-artists and Dotser Cloud Business Solutions. The Museum of Everyone is a platform for potential, collaboration, original thinking and action. Visit www.museumofeveryone.com for more information about more MOE projects, and watch the artist talks on their YouTube channel for in-depth insights into each project. The next stop for the Sleepertown programme will be a location in Italy, where Richard and his chosen artists will create a new experience for that location. Our unique Tullamore experience will run until Saturday, 4th September and is free to experience.