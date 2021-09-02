Twitter reacts as Tomás Ó Sé joins Offaly football management team

Tomás Ó Sé PIC: SPORTSFILE
Offaly supporters have reacted in delight to news that Kerry legend and Sunday Game analyst Tomás Ó Sé is set to join John Maughan's Offaly football management team for the 2022 season.
Twitter was also alive with reaction to the news with the multiple All-Ireland winner taking his first step behind the scenes at a senior intercounty team.
See some of those responses below:
My love in with West Kerry gets deeper .. serious addition to Offaly https://t.co/cdTVyHykmt— Tommy Craven (@tomasocrabhain) September 1, 2021
The rebuild in Offaly continues. Huge strides made there in the past couple of years. Ambition and hard work are a lethal combination. https://t.co/PSW2066BNn— James Flaherty (@JFlaracingnerd) September 1, 2021
Some day, in the not too distant future, Dublin's reign over Leinster will end, and something tells me, Offaly will be the county which ends it.— Thomas Conway (@ThomasConway_96) September 1, 2021
They have a perfect combo of emerging young talent, Mayo managerial wisdom, and now a brilliant tactical modernist from Kerry. https://t.co/n9E6wP4UKf
Great appointment. @tomas5ky will be huge addition to the county. He is very good @TheSundayGame as well as a great footballer with huge tradition. Great boost for the county. U20 team winning the All Ireland had to help to make these things possible— Ross Brady (@rossbrady9) September 1, 2021
Good move Offaly.— Adrian Barry (@WhosAdrianBarry) September 1, 2021
Given the family connections, said a year ago Westmeath should've called him in. https://t.co/QZ4Ej4ko93
Tomás is off to Offaly, best of luck to him in his new role as selector, hopefully this is an apprenticeship for a future gig with the Kingdom https://t.co/HpkhLOLU6q— LiveScore Ciarraí (@livescorekerry) September 1, 2021
Looking forward to 2022 with @Offaly_GAA senior hurlers. Great to see @tomas5ky down on the sidelines and supporting the footballers of Offaly https://t.co/6uLxGNnkKC— Michael Fennelly (@MFennellyKK) September 1, 2021
Best of luck to Tomas on his new role. They got a good one. https://t.co/mpX4Cw0noO— Kieran Donaghy (@starryboy14) September 1, 2021
@tomas5ky best wishes on your new role in Offaly. No doubt you will get a few reminders about 82 from them— John Paul Twomey (@johnpaultwomey) September 1, 2021
@tomas5ky No better buachaill! Great bunch of young players coming through, so looking forward to Offaly shaking things up in a few years!— Joe (@joemacsitric) September 1, 2021
Incredible time for @Offaly_GAA - Fair play to them - @tomas5ky a fantastic man to have in your corner alongside many others. And they're tasting success. Nothing like adding to momentum. Good luck to the Faithful! pic.twitter.com/26bLKT2qR7— Graham Clifford (@GrahamJClifford) September 1, 2021
Indo columnist defects from Kerry to help @Offaly_GAA. I presume @shanephelanindo is fully endorsing this move! https://t.co/Z9JoRTd6u6— Kevin Doyle (@KevDoyle_Indo) September 1, 2021
No better man to help keep the Faithful County on the rise. Who knows, maybe a stepping stone to a big job in Kerry down the line too— Shane Phelan (@shanephelanindo) September 1, 2021
More News
Batches of tea on sale at Irish supermarket recalled due to elevated levels of psychoactive compound
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.