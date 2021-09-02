Twitter reacts as Tomás Ó Sé joins Offaly football management team

Offaly supporters have reacted in delight to news that Kerry legend and Sunday Game analyst Tomás Ó Sé is set to join John Maughan's Offaly football management team for the 2022 season.

Twitter was also alive with reaction to the news with the multiple All-Ireland winner taking his first step behind the scenes at a senior intercounty team.

See some of those responses below:

My love in with West Kerry gets deeper .. serious addition to Offaly https://t.co/cdTVyHykmt — Tommy Craven (@tomasocrabhain) September 1, 2021

The rebuild in Offaly continues. Huge strides made there in the past couple of years. Ambition and hard work are a lethal combination. https://t.co/PSW2066BNn — James Flaherty (@JFlaracingnerd) September 1, 2021

Some day, in the not too distant future, Dublin's reign over Leinster will end, and something tells me, Offaly will be the county which ends it.

They have a perfect combo of emerging young talent, Mayo managerial wisdom, and now a brilliant tactical modernist from Kerry. https://t.co/n9E6wP4UKf September 1, 2021

Great appointment. @tomas5ky will be huge addition to the county. He is very good @TheSundayGame as well as a great footballer with huge tradition. Great boost for the county. U20 team winning the All Ireland had to help to make these things possible — Ross Brady (@rossbrady9) September 1, 2021

Good move Offaly.



Given the family connections, said a year ago Westmeath should've called him in. https://t.co/QZ4Ej4ko93 — Adrian Barry (@WhosAdrianBarry) September 1, 2021

Tomás is off to Offaly, best of luck to him in his new role as selector, hopefully this is an apprenticeship for a future gig with the Kingdom https://t.co/HpkhLOLU6q — LiveScore Ciarraí (@livescorekerry) September 1, 2021

Looking forward to 2022 with @Offaly_GAA senior hurlers. Great to see @tomas5ky down on the sidelines and supporting the footballers of Offaly https://t.co/6uLxGNnkKC September 1, 2021

Best of luck to Tomas on his new role. They got a good one. https://t.co/mpX4Cw0noO — Kieran Donaghy (@starryboy14) September 1, 2021

@tomas5ky best wishes on your new role in Offaly. No doubt you will get a few reminders about 82 from them — John Paul Twomey (@johnpaultwomey) September 1, 2021

@tomas5ky No better buachaill! Great bunch of young players coming through, so looking forward to Offaly shaking things up in a few years! — Joe (@joemacsitric) September 1, 2021

Incredible time for @Offaly_GAA - Fair play to them - @tomas5ky a fantastic man to have in your corner alongside many others. And they're tasting success. Nothing like adding to momentum. Good luck to the Faithful! pic.twitter.com/26bLKT2qR7 — Graham Clifford (@GrahamJClifford) September 1, 2021

Indo columnist defects from Kerry to help @Offaly_GAA. I presume @shanephelanindo is fully endorsing this move! https://t.co/Z9JoRTd6u6 — Kevin Doyle (@KevDoyle_Indo) September 1, 2021