Kerry legend joins Offaly football management as Maughan and Fennelly re-appointed

KERRY legend Tomas O'Se is to join the Offaly senior football management team. Manager John Maughan and hurling supremo Michael Fennelly have both been reappointed to their roles by the Offaly GAA County Board.

The appointment of Maughan and Fennelly had been widely anticipated but O'Se's addition to the football management has come as a surprise.

A brilliant wing back for Kerry from 1998 until 2013, O'Se won five All-Ireland senior football medals, nine Munster titles and he was footballer of the year for Kerry in 2004.

Since retirement, he has retained a high profile as a football analyst with RTE and other media work. Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duignan is also an analyst with RTE and the two men would know each other.

Mayo man John Maughan was appointed as Offaly manager in 2018 and they won promotion to Division 2 of the National Football League last year. He has been very loyal to the Offaly cause since taking over, making steady progress and his big task now will be to begin the processs of bedding in members of the Offaly side that won the All-Ireland U-20 Football Championship a few weeks ago. The timing of their introduction will be a delicate process but some of them will be quickly added to the panel.

Kilkenny folk hero Michael Fennelly will be taking over the hurlers for a third year. Offaly made good progress under Fennelly this year. They won the Christy Ring Cup, moving back up to the Joe McDonagh Cup while they played really well in Division 2A of the National Hurling League, winning promotion to Division 1.

The aim for the hurlers next year will be to win the Joe McDonagh Cup and to retain their status in Division 1, though that will be very difficult as they will be up against all the top tier counties.

Offaly footballers will be hoping to retain their status in Division 2 of the National Football League as well as making progress in the Leinster championship.

The full backroom teams of both managers hasn't been announced yet.