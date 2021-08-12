12/08/2021

Search our Archive

Offaly-based author signs five-year book deal

Offaly-based author signs five-year book deal

Offaly-based author signs five-year book deal

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Edenderry-based author Steve Downes has signed a five-year deal with crime-fiction publisher BLKDOG Publishing.

The first book in Steve’s new series, Fyre & Stone, was released on August 9, 2021, The Spectre Games will be available worldwide.

The book is set in the darkness of a Victorian Dublin night as a killer stalks innocent women for sport. 

John Stone, a tough inner-city cop, and Lord Sebastian Fyre, a wealthy believer in the world of the supernatural, are thrown together in a dangerous game of cat and mouse. 

Fyre and Stone discover powerful conspiracies, running deep into the beating heart of the city. The dead and living are proving to be as dangerous as each other.

The Spectre Games is the first in a series of three novels featuring Fyre and Stone.

Steve Downes is a novelist, poet and children’s author, living and working in the north Offaly town of Edenderry.

For more information on Fyre & Stone TAP HERE. 

Offaly and Laois rent pressure zones 'not working'

Cocaine and cannabis seized from teens in Offaly raid

Maternity restrictions 'a power struggle' between HSE, politicians and hospitals - Offaly TD


 
 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media