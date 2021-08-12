Offaly-based author signs five-year book deal
Edenderry-based author Steve Downes has signed a five-year deal with crime-fiction publisher BLKDOG Publishing.
The first book in Steve’s new series, Fyre & Stone, was released on August 9, 2021, The Spectre Games will be available worldwide.
The book is set in the darkness of a Victorian Dublin night as a killer stalks innocent women for sport.
John Stone, a tough inner-city cop, and Lord Sebastian Fyre, a wealthy believer in the world of the supernatural, are thrown together in a dangerous game of cat and mouse.
Fyre and Stone discover powerful conspiracies, running deep into the beating heart of the city. The dead and living are proving to be as dangerous as each other.
The Spectre Games is the first in a series of three novels featuring Fyre and Stone.
Steve Downes is a novelist, poet and children’s author, living and working in the north Offaly town of Edenderry.
For more information on Fyre & Stone TAP HERE.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.