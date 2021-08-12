Offaly and Laois rent pressure zones 'not working'

Local TD Brian Stanley has called on the Government to “introduce an emergency rent freeze and build more affordable houses, cost-rental units and council houses” in an effort to deal with the ongoing housing crisis.

Deputy Stanley was speaking following the release of a Daft.ie report which outlined that rent costs continue to skyrocket for those trapped in the rental market.

Speaking following the release of the report Deputy Stanley said: “The latest Daft.ie report highlights that rents continue to escalate massively in Laois and Offaly.”

“Despite Covid-19 and the rent freeze for much of last year, rents in Offaly went up by 11.3% and 8.1% in Laois in the past 12 months. These compare to an average rise of 5.6% across the State in the past year. The latest rent hikes come on top of skyrocketing increases during the previous five years.”

“A one-bedroom apartment in Laois now costs €786 per month and in Offaly €769, while a 3 bedroom house will set you back on average €1,034 in Laois and in Offaly costs €1,024. Rents well in excess of these prices are now common. Workers and families are trapped in this overinflated rental market with very little security of tenure or rent regulations. Some families are paying up to half their income in rent.”

“Only three municipal districts in Laois/Offaly are designated as rent pressure zones, namely Tullamore, Portlaoise - Abbeyleix and the Portarlington-Graiguecullen Districts. All other districts in Laois/Offaly are not covered. In these areas, it is the Wild West. Landlords are free to raise rents any way they wish. This is no way to provide housing.”

“We need to provide protection across the board for renters who have been put in this precarious position through no fault of their own. The Government has proposed action many times but have failed to deliver on proper rent controls or on tackling the housing crisis.”

“There is no affordable housing schemes to purchase in Offaly or Laois, there are no cost-rental schemes, and workers are trapped in a rental sector that is gone out of control.”

“Sinn Féin want an emergency three-year rent freeze to stop rents from escalating further and an 8.5% tax rebate for tenants on rents paid.

"We would also deal with the issue of supply and are committed to enacting the largest ever capital investment in affordable and cost-rental homes.”