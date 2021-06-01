Offaly community concerned over ongoing flooding problem

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan has described the lack of urgency from the OPW and other state agencies in response to flooding issues at Lusmagh, Co Offaly last week as "inadequate, unacceptable, and too little too late."

Deputy Nolan was speaking after she attended an emergency meeting of farmers on Saturday, May 22, following an escalating situation at Castle Callows in Lusmagh where it was noted that all the gates at Shaughnessy’s bridge were open.

This was described as highly unusual and dangerous as in previous years it was always the case that only 1-2 of these gates would be open:

“I was contacted late on Friday evening by a group of farmers from Lusmagh who were very concerned over flooding to their land in the previous few days. This flooding, that forced them to not only move livestock also posed a serious risk to fodder supplies for the rest of the year.

"The floodwater was also approaching their turf banks where they have their supply of fuel for the year.

"I met with the group in an emergency meeting on Saturday and made immediate calls on the Minister of State at the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan and Waterways Ireland and the ESB.

"I was shocked by the lethargy and lack of effective response from the Minister and indeed from Waterways and the ESB as it was clearly stated by the farmers present on Saturday that the pressure of the water at Shaughnessy’s Bridge flowing downwards was forcing water from the Brosna back up along.

"This interplay appears to have been the cause of the flooding at Castle Callows (from the Anglers Rest to Victoria Lock).

"I asked for urgent intervention to be taken to resolve this issue possibly by closing some of the gates at Shaughnessy’s bridge and leaving 1-2 gates open in addition letting some of the water off at Ardnacrusha would also greatly alleviate this serious flooding problem.

"However, by Sunday evening it was still impossible to actually get anyone to address the matter. This is absolutely outrageous way to treat farmers who entire livelihoods were under imminent threat.

"I will be seeking to raise the matter in the Dáil this week where I will be demanding an explanation as to why these farmers were abandoned,” concluded Deputy Nolan.