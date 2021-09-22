Bill proposing rent freeze passes second stage in Dáil today

The Renters Rights Bill introduced to the Dáil today has passed its Second Stage.

The aim of the Bill is to strengthen rights for renters including a rent freeze and security of tenure rights.

The Bill, which would also declare the state a Rent Pressure Zone, was drafted by Senator Rebecca Moynihan and Ivana Bacik TD of Labour.

Speaking to the Dáil today, Deputy Bacik said, "This bill is about addressing what we see - and I think most reasonable people see - as an existing power imbalance between landlords and renters."

Deputy Bacik went on to say that rental properties need to be seen as homes rather than investments.

With this legislation we want to address the power imbalance between landlords and tenants



We need policy that emphasises rental properties as homes and not investment - @ivanabacik pic.twitter.com/q3BHffSppo September 22, 2021

Posting on her Twitter account, she stated she was "delighted" the Bill was not opposed.

Looking to the future, she said, "We look forward to working constructively in seeking to bring it into law - time to address the power imbalance."

Now that the Bill has passed Second Stage in the Dáil, it will next undergo pre-Committee Stage Scrutiny.