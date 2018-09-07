Unusually heavy traffic reported in Edenderry this morning

AA Roadwatch is reporting unusually heavy traffic in Edenderry this Friday morning, September 8.

They are reporting that "it’s very slow northbound through Edenderry on St Mary’s Rd (R402), with works just off St Francis St adding to delays."

The works relate to ongoing issues on the Downshire Road which connects Francis Street to the Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre in the town.

Although the road is not the responsibility of Offaly County Council, they have warned that the road will remain closed next week with works this week "not going to plan."

Traffic has been heavy this morning owing to heavy schools traffic that often use the Dunne Stores/Downshire route to bypass the town from all schools.

Caution is advised in the area as the traffic remains heavy. It is expected that traffic will be similar next week and people are being told to allow extra time for their journey.