Edenderry road to remain closed for another week on 'health and safety' grounds

Offaly Council Council has advised that the Downshire Road between Francis Street and the Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre will remain closed next week.

Despite the road not being under the control of Offaly County Council, they have moved to alert people to the closure which will be facilitated for urgent Health & Safety repairs.

It is understood that the work due to take place on the cobbled street this week "has not gone as planned."

Offaly County Council stressed that "this work is not being done by Offaly County Council and is outside the control of the Council."

However, they said, "we will continue to monitor progress in relation to the essential repairs."

