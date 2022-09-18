Search

18 Sept 2022

Three homeless sleeping rough in Birr

Homelessness is worsening in the midlands and a local councillor this week said she fears it will 'skyrocket.'

Derek Fanning

18 Sept 2022 9:28 PM

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie

LIKE many other parts of Ireland, the homeless situation is also worsening in Birr District with a number of people “couch surfing” in friends' and relatives' homes.
But in Birr Town the problem has gone beyond couch surfing.
The Midland Tribune has learned that three homeless people have been sleeping rough for some weeks in the town's parks.
The housing crisis was discussed at length by the councillors during Monday's meeting of Birr Municipal District. Cllr Peter Ormond said the problem feels like a runaway train which they can't catch up with. Cllr Clare Claffey said she is “really worried” and homelessness could “skyrocket.”

The number of homeless people in emergency accommodation in the state is about ten and a half thousand.

In July 2014 the number of homeless was about three and a half thousand people, including adults and children. The number steadily rose in the years following until reaching a peak of 10,442 in November 2019.

The number fell during the Pandemic reaching a lowest point in May 2021 of 7,991. But since then the number has steadily risen until it is now higher than it ever was - 10,568.

Commentators point out that the statistics provided by the government don't take into account 'own door' (that is, 'self contained') accommodation, so in reality the homeless figure is higher than ten and a half thousand.

The number from Government also does not include Ukrainian refugees in pledged accommodation, those living in Direct Provision, women in refuge centres or rough sleepers.

Dublin continues to have the highest number of people in emergency accommodation, with just under 5,000 adults and 950 children, followed by Cork, Galway, Limerick and Meath.

