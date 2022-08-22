Irish-American TV star puts Offaly on the map

IRISH-American TV star Angus Cloud has really put Offaly on the map by sharing his location on Instagram.

The actor, whose full name is Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, shared a snap of himself on his Instagram story pictured in a forest trail at Cushina yesterday (Sunday, August 20).

Cloud shot to fame when he was plucked from his job in a Brooklyn, New York restaurant to play the part of Fezco in the hit HBO series Euphoria.

The 24-year-old was born in Oakland, California but he has previously spoken about his Irish connections, telling the Wall Street Journal in 2019 that he considered moving to Ireland before taking up the role in Euphoria.

“I was gonna move to Ireland for a while. All my family lives out there,” he said.

He has never given any more detail about the location of his Irish relations but the Instagram image (see below) has sparked speculation that they live in east Offaly.

Cushina townland is between Walsh Island, Portarlington and Bracknagh and close to Derryounce Lakes and Derrylea Bog.

HBO describe Euphoria as a show which follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media.