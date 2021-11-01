Search

01/11/2021

Offaly house for the disabled has been vacant for 10 years

The state of the art bungalow in Crinkill, which could accommodate three people and one carer, but has been vacant for a decade.

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

A building in Whiteford, Crinkill, Birr which was designed to care for disabled people has been vacant for the last decade, according to a local councillor.

Cllr John Carroll told the October meeting of Birr Municipal District that a voluntary group and the HSE came together ten years ago and acquired the house, which subsequently has never been used for its intended purpose.

"It's scandalous that it's been empty this long," he remarked. "Everybody is fed up with the situation."

He said the Whiteford house was refurbished 18 months ago and there are people who wish to move into it. "It's now a state of the art building but there's been no directive yet that people can move into it."

He said the house would be able to accommodate one carer and three people who are "not capable of independent living."

