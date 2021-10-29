These three Offaly villages need speed ramps

Green councillor with Offaly County Counil Mark Hackett is calling for more traffic calming, including speed ramps, in Cloneygowan, Clonbullogue and Rhode

"Traffic speed in the villages of Cloneygowan, Clonbullogue and Rhode can be excessive and dangerous," Cllr Hackett said.

"In the November meeting of Offaly County Council, I will be calling on the Council to carry out traffic analysis in those villages. I’d say we have all witnessed dangerous incidents or near misses.

"What I am calling for is hard data on the scale of the problem and then a plan to address it. I understand that there are national guidelines that outline the suite of measures to be used in traffic calming.

"I am asking that Offaly County Council considers all of these measures when planning for these villages, including speed ramps. Ramps are down the bottom of the list of physical interventions from a design perspective but some drivers are simply not getting the point that our safety and the safety of our children is more important than their chassis."

Mark continued: "When I drive through other counties I am struck by how many speed ramps there are and they certainly make me think twice about the route I take. In Offaly, we seem allergic to them. I am aware of their downsides for emergency vehicles and I’m not a huge fan of them as a driver but I know they work to reduce speed. I think they would reduce the use of our villages by Heavy Goods Vehicles who could or should be on the motorway."