New Covid-19 cases rise significantly in all areas of Offaly in the last week

There has been a significant increase in new Covid-19 cases in all areas in Offaly in the last week. The latest county Covid-19 case numbers are from October 12 to October 25.

According to the figures from the HSE, there were 167 new cases reported in the Tullamore Area in the last 14 days compared to 114 from October 5 to October 18. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has risen to 572.7 cases per 100,000. The Tullamore Area still has the highest rate in the county.

The Birr Area has seen an increase in new cases again in the last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 115 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 85 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area has increased to 451.4 cases per 100,000.

According to the latest figures, there were 100 new cases in the Edenderry area in the last 14 days compared to 59 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area now stands at 428.7 cases per 100,000. The Edenderry Area still has the lowest rate of the virus in the county.