Search

28/10/2021

Shocking video emerges of vicious axe attack inside Offaly Tesco store

Shocking video emerges of vicious axe attack inside Offaly Tesco store

A number of still of the assailants swinging axes at the victim

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Shocking video footage of an axe attack on a man inside the Tesco store in Tullamore on Tuesday evening is circulating on social media. 

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the sickening incident during which two men attacked another man with axes at the entrance to the busy supermarket shortly after 8.30pm.

The videos of the incident circulating show the men swinging the axes at least 13 times at the man's legs, back and torso. Shoppers and staff can be seen recoiling in horror as the attack continued from the doorway into the store itself.
 
The men can then be seen fleeing the scene through the main door. Gardaí and ambulance personnel were then called to the scene to treat the victim.

The man in his 30s was taken to Tullamore Hospital where he was treated for serious lacerations. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
 
Gardai confirmed to the Offaly Express on Thursday that no arrests have yet been made and that enquires are ongoing.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The Offaly Express has chosen not to publish the video due to its graphic content

Man brutally attacked with an axe at Offaly supermarket

Portarlington man who almost died from Covid finally home after seven months in hospital

Motorist caught at over twice the speed limit in Offaly town

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media