Shocking video emerges of vicious axe attack inside Offaly Tesco store

Shocking video footage of an axe attack on a man inside the Tesco store in Tullamore on Tuesday evening is circulating on social media.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the sickening incident during which two men attacked another man with axes at the entrance to the busy supermarket shortly after 8.30pm.

The videos of the incident circulating show the men swinging the axes at least 13 times at the man's legs, back and torso. Shoppers and staff can be seen recoiling in horror as the attack continued from the doorway into the store itself.



The men can then be seen fleeing the scene through the main door. Gardaí and ambulance personnel were then called to the scene to treat the victim.

The man in his 30s was taken to Tullamore Hospital where he was treated for serious lacerations. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.



Gardai confirmed to the Offaly Express on Thursday that no arrests have yet been made and that enquires are ongoing.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The Offaly Express has chosen not to publish the video due to its graphic content