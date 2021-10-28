Motorist in caught at over twice the speed limit in Offaly town

A motorist caught driving at over twice the speed limit in Offaly is facing a day in court.
Gardai stopped the motorist driving at 116kph in a 50kph zone in Ferbane this week.
Offaly Roads Policing Unit stopped the car while out on patrol.
The driver is now facing court proceedings for Dangerous Driving.
