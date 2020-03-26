Irish girl guides are recruiting your help to walk 363,104 km to the moon

Irish Girl Guides and the Mishon App have partnered to provide physical challenges for children and teenagers stuck at home due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Members of Irish Girl Guides (IGG) are setting out to complete 363,104 kilometres which is the distance of the earth to the moon. The group are recruiting you to help them reach their goal.

Girls from age five up and their volunteer leaders have already begun to undertake the challenge as they look to cover the distance over the next six months.

They will keep track of their progress on a new Mishon App, which was launched last month at Dunsink Observatory and can be downloaded for free from the App Store and the Google Play Store.

IGG Chief Commissioner Amanda O’Sullivan said, “our members love a challenge and, with so many amenities shut down due to the recent restrictions, we hope that our Mishon Moon challenge will help keep them active over the coming weeks."

Activities ranging from your daily dog walk to hopscotch can count towards the mission to walk to the moon.

Irish Girl Guides is open to girls and young women from age 5-30 and volunteers from age 18+. No previous Guiding experience is necessary and training and ongoing support is provided. To find out more, see www.irishgirlguides.ie or tel: 01 6683898.











