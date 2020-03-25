ISPCC / CHILDLINE are hosting a 2 week digital concert for children across Ireland in conjunction with 2FM

ISPCC / CHILDLINE in association with RTÉ 2FM are coming together to present a two week long digital live music event in support of children in Ireland.

Starting this Friday March 27 at 7pm, people can tune into live performances, through a range of artists official live Instagram account and will also be broadcast live on 2FM every evening for thirty minutes and donate to support Childline and the ISPCC.

RTE raise approximately €600,000 each year thanks to the 2FM Christmas Ball. However, the funding and help is needed now during this time of crisis.

Hozier will also give a very special and an exclusive performance live on the Late Late Show this coming Friday night. He wants to make an emergency appeal live to the viewers. Artists will perform each day at 7pm for two weeks.

Full line up of week one as follows@

FRI 27th MARCH – HOZIER - @hozier

SAT 28 MARCH – DANNY O’REILLY - @dannythecoronas

SUN 29 MARCH – WILD YOUTH - @bandwildyouth

MON 30 MARCH – KODALINE - @kodaline

TUES 1 APRIL – DERMOT KENNEDY - @dermotkennedy

WED 2 APRIL – PICTURE THIS - @bandpicturethis

THURS 3 APRIL – GAVIN JAMES - @gavinjameslive

Announcing the much needed fundraising campaign, the on the Jennifer Zamparelli Show on 2FM today, President of the ISPCC, Caroline Downey said "The ISPCC mantra is never give up on a child ever, and child abuse does not disappear in a pandemic, if anything it increases."

"The stress among young people, being sexually, physically and emotionally abused and the added stress of the pandemic is putting huge demands on the Childline service. All fundraising has ceased, we are in dire need of the public support because 90% of our funding comes from the kindness and generosity of the Irish public" continued Caroline Downey.

The ISPCC/CHILDLILNE service is open and running 24 hours in these unprecedented times. Childline is a vital service for children in Ireland. If you can afford it please support these causes by donating €4 by texting the word 'childhood' to 50300 and if you have a little more to spare, please go on line https://www.ispcc.ie/ donate-now https://www. facebook.com/ISPCCChildline.