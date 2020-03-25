An Post have added additional services to their postal system for vulnerable people in society

Postmen and women across Ireland will now go above and beyond when delivering your post.

They will now ring doorbells and check on elderly and vulnerable people across the country during the national crisis.

Postmen and women will take messages and connect to local shops and pharmacies for those whoa re vulnerable, high risk, and elderly.

In addition to delivering the post, postmen and women will now also also collect letters and parcels from the older and more vulnerable meters of our community. An Post will also deliver the newspaper, and focusing first in the older and vulnerable people in our community There will be no charge for this to the citizens.

A notable proportion of this incentive is scheduled to begin today March 25 2020,all public health social and physical distancing guidelines will be operating by every postman at every door, every time. However, newspaper deliveries will not begin until next week.

An Post have already delivered 2million free postcards across the country, with another 3 million to come and we would like everyone to send their loved ones a special message in these challenging times.

Man people are isolated and cut off from socialisation during this time, therefore An Post are urging people to stay in contact with each other and the wider world.