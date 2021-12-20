QUIZ: The Big Fat Offaly Quiz Of The Year 2021 - Question 34a

That's not right but leap in and have another go
Q. Which high-profile GAA pundit and former player was announced as the newest member of the Offaly senior football backroom team in 2021?
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.