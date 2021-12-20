QUIZ: The Big Fat Offaly Quiz Of The Year 2021 - Question 35

Q. Ballycommon resident James Crombie was named Press Photographer of the Year in 2021. Which Offaly landmark featured in his famous photo of a hurler leaping to catch a sliotar against the silhouette of the moon?
A - Round Tower in Clonmacnoise
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.