QUIZ: The Offaly roundabout and traffic lights quiz - 3a

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

QUIZ: The Offaly roundabout and traffic lights quiz - 3a

QUIZ: The Offaly roundabout and traffic lights quiz - 3a

That's not correct but try again.

In what large Offaly town would you go around this roundabout?

1 - Tullamore

2 - Edenderry

3 - Birr

4 - Clara

Click here to go 50-50 and remove two wrong answers