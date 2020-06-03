QUIZ: The Offaly roundabout and traffic lights quiz - 4

QUIZ: The Offaly roundabout and traffic lights quiz - 4a

In what Offaly village would you come across this set of traffic lights

1 - Ballinagar

2 - Croghan

3 - Rath

4 - Geashill