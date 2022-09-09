Search

09 Sept 2022

Dublin golf classic raises staggering amount for Offaly GAA

Dublin golf classic clears €25,000 for Offaly GAA

Joey O'Connor, Declan Hogan, Cian Donoghue and Ian Duffy at the Offaly Association in Dublin golf classic.

09 Sept 2022 10:46 AM

OVER €25,00 has been made for Offaly GAA from a very successful golf classic in Dublin last Friday.

With almost fifty teams competing, there was a great day's fun and entertainment at the golf classic which was organised by the Offaly Association in Dublin to raise funds for the County Board.

It was the second staging of the event, which the Association plans on running annually. Very generous support from sponsors in Dublin, Offaly and other places contributed greatly to the success of the event, which took place in Palmerstown House.

The competing teams included former Offaly footballers and hurlers and the Association wish to thank everyone who supported it.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE A FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES FROM THE EVENT

PICTURE SPECIAL: Incredible turnout for Golf Classic for Offaly GAA in Dublin

Two main sponsors were Hogan Estates, Main Road, Tallaght and The Celt Bar, Talbot Street.

There were very attractive prizes on offer with the winning team having the option of a break, including golf at the Bridge House in Tullamore or the Diamond Coast in Enniscrone. Other przies included accommodation, dinner and golf at the Slieve Russell and Faithlegg Golf Club while there were golf green fees for Palmerstown House, Tullamore Golf Club, Birr Golf Club. Raffle prizes were put up by McGurk's Golf and Stella and Dot.

1st Place Declan, Kieran, Eoghan and Albert Kelly.

2nd Place (Toyota Sandyford): Aiden McCormack, Mick Mc Grath, Michael and John McCann;

3rd Place: Noel Hayes, Michael Conaty, Simon Hayes and Adrian Hayes.

 4th place: Donal Cunningham, Sean O'Brien, Mick Neville and Eoin Sawyer.

5th place: Liam Grogan, Paul Brennan, Sean Dooley and Michael Maher.

6th place (Midland Windows): Ron Healion, Eanna Mulhare, Mick McEvoy and John McEvoy.

 7th place: Peter Mordaunt, Liam Gallagher, Darren Finlay Ashley Moore.

Nearest to pin: Tim Dooley 5ft 9inches.

Ladies longest drive: Roisin Adams.

Men's longest drive: Keith Redmond.

All received hampers from sponsored by The Celt Bar.

Raffle on the day:

1st Prize 300 euro voucher McGurks Golf won by Peter Mondaunt

2nd Prize 200 euro voucher McGurks Golf won by Tony Flanagan

3rd Prize 100 euro voucher Stella and Don, won by Padrraic Clancy

